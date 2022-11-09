Hotel expands local connections for their guests visiting over the winter months.

As it consolidates its ownership of the former Lake of Menteith Hotel, now known as Karma Lake of Menteith, owner Karma Group has continued to reach out to its Trossachs neighbours in a bid to improve its offer to guests.

With the tagline, “We Create Experiences” Karma Group is always keen to ensure that guests are never short of something interesting to do whilst staying at a Karma property, and so the hotel has engaged with local game suppliers, Rednock Estate, a 1300 acre enterprise which raises pedigree cattle and game, including deer, pheasant and partridge. This quality farm to table meat and game is served in the Hotel’s Menteith Restaurant, with guests welcome anytime to visit the estate in person to see for themselves the expert animal husbandry at play.

Castle Rednock Farm

Karma Lake of Menteith stocks numerous Malts from local distillery, Deanston, in its Malt Vault Whisky Bar, and is always on the lookout for exclusive labels.

Now the hotel has reached out to Aberfoyle Golf Club, an historic course founded in 1890. Sitting at the foot of the Menteith Hills, on the southern border of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, the course itself is quite short, ideal for both high and low handicap players, but requiring a wide variety of imagination and shotmaking. It is ideal for both high and low handicap players and is an ideal country location for group outings..

The views are breathtaking, from Ben Lomond in the west, down the upper valley of the River Forth to Stirling Castle in the east.

​

All guests of Karma Lake of Menteith will now be allowed a 20% discount on green fees when they play this course, also known for its breathtaking views, from Ben Lomond in the west, down the upper valley of the River Forth, to Stirling Castle in the east.

The outdoor activities do not end there, with another nearby Trossachs business, Ledard Farm Estate, also agreeing to offer Hotel guests and Karma Group members a fantastic Clay Pigeon shooting experience with instruction for minimum parties of four at a discounted price of £40 per person.

A farm originally established in the 17th Century, historic Ledard Farm is now a modern “green” visitor attraction complete with 100 kw hydro turbine and 109 solar panels.

Archery is also available on the estate, with canoeing available on adjacent Loch Ard.

General Manager at Karma Lake of Menteith, Chris Diplock said: “We are delighted to be creating more and more connections in this beautiful local area, and thank all of these fantastic local businesses for engaging with us to enhance our guest experiences which is something that is really important to us.

“Golfing and Clay Pigeon Shooting are activities that can be enjoyed all year round, especially in the winter months when guests still want to be out and about getting fresh air and admiring the stunning scenery all around.”

Eleventh hole at Aberfoyle

Like this: Like Loading...