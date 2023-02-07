Karma Lake of Menteith is bringing Parisian café chic to their guest this Valentine’s Day with a French themed menu, accompanied with Parisian café music by “Les Trois Blondes”, the only band in Scotland specialising in this genre, known as “Bal Musette”.
Priced at £35 per person, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, the delicious menu, showcasing fresh local produce, has been put together by new Head Chef Joe Peden. Brought up in the Trossachs area, Joe worked at the Hotel as a chef in years by, before venturing south to hone his craft even more as a chef in Brighton.
Joe, who is delighted that he has now returned to his home area in Scotland, loves to give his diners colour and flavour. He’s certainly captured the quintessential taste of France with classic dishes including Moules Mariniere, Coq au Vin, Beef Bourguignon (adapted to be suitable for vegans) and Poivre a la Beaujolais.
Starter choices also include Niçoise Salad and Chick Pea Panisse with a black olive tapenade, whilst additional main courses include Barbary Duck Breast and Steak & Frites with a bearnaise sauce.
For dessert tuck into Café au lait pots, the decadent pear poached in Beaujolais, or enjoy classic French cheeses.
“We wanted to do something a bit different this year for Valentine’s Day,” said Karma Lake of Menteith General Manager, Chris Diplock. “The French theme is romantic and indulgent, with real comfort food like Moules Mariniere and Beef Bourguignon, enhanced by the live performance of “Les Trois Blondes” who are fantastic performers.
“They tell us that there is a very strong tradition of Scottish accordionists playing Parisian Café Music,” finished Chris. “Band member John Burns is the current Musette Champion of Scotland and a former All-Scotland Accordion Champion.”
Call 01877 385258 to book.
