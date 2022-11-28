Victoria Square and The Orangery Restaurant in Stirling is a well-established business with strong growth potential according to commercial property agency for the hospitality sector, Drysdale & Company, which has just placed the business on the market.

This VisitScotland Five Star Gold rated and award-winning business comprises a detached Victorian villa with ten boutique style bedrooms plus staff accommodation. There is also a thirty two cover restaurant and private gardens and a car park. The business has been rated No.1 on TripAdvisor for both accommodation, and as a restaurant. Victoria Square and the Orangery is now offered for sale in walk in condition. It is on the market at offers over £1.35 million.

The property has been sympathetically restored by present owners Phil and Kari Couser, and it has a residents’ lounge. The main breakfast/dining room can accommodate twenty diners, with an additional twelve seated in the conservatory/orangery extension.

Staff accommodation consists of an attic apartment and lower ground floor level room that are presently used by two live-in members of staff. The whole of the lower ground floor level was previously used as owners’ accommodation and has an open plan kitchen and lounge area. There is potential to use some or all of the lower ground floor garden rooms as owners’ accommodation if a buyer wished to live in.

The current owners have run the business since 2013, opening initially as a seven room guest house before expanding to ten rooms in 2016. A restaurant was added in 2019 and the business was rebranded as a restaurant with rooms in 2021. This last financial year has been the first full year of trading in this model without interruption since the pandemic began. The business is marketed as having significant potential for growth based on a very strong and still growing reputation as one of the finest places in which to eat and stay in Stirling.

Updated trading information will be provided to parties on viewing the property.

Phil Couser explained the background to the sale: “Whilst we have no immediate plans to retire, and are open-minded about new career and business opportunities, we decided to put the business on the market now because we always said it was important to sell when you are still on the way up. We opened the restaurant side of the business just before the pandemic and this is the first year of running as a restaurant with rooms without interruption. The accommodation side of the business is very well established, but there is still a lot of growth potential in the restaurant, building on its excellent and multiple rated reputation.”

“We are very proud of what we have created here, Victoria Square being our first foray in hospitality.

“My wife Kari has led in the day-to-day management of the business, before this she had a career in education. I had a career as an army officer before switching to working in senior management within the NHS, which I continued to do until 2021.

“Highlights for us have definitely been finishing the initial phase of refurbishment and taking satisfaction from returning the grandeur to a beautiful old building. Secondly, unexpectedly being awarded our 5-star grading from Visit Scotland on our first inspection. Thirdly and more recently, achieving the top spot in the Stirling area both for accommodation and as a restaurant on TripAdvisor.

“We will miss working with a great team of staff and, secondly, interacting with our diverse and international clientele and we wish any new owner well in their endeavours here.”

