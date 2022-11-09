Two apprentices have been recognised by The Scottish Parliament for winning the Roofing Apprentice of the Year Award, as part of the NFRC (National Federation of Roofing Contractors) Scottish Roofing Contractor of the Year Awards.

Sarah Boyack MSP submitted a parliamentary motion in recognition of the achievement of Aaron Struthers-Semple and Kyle William Stoddart, apprentices with Edinburgh-based firm Compass Roofing.

The motion recognised that the Award had been given in recognition of Aaron and Kyle’s work with Build Your Future in Edinburgh, delivering mini-masterclasses to children in schools and promoting the industry as a career of choice, and praised them as ‘role models’ for the next generation. The motion wished them both the best for their future careers, and said that they were ‘richly deserving of this accolade’.

Aaron and Kyle initially received the Award at the NFRC Scottish Roofing Contractor of the Year Awards which were held in Glasgow on Friday 28 October, hosted by comedian and presenter Fred MacAulay.

Barry Dawson, Customer Engagement Manager at CITB Scotland, said: “The NFRC Roofing Apprentice of the Year Award is a great accolade for Kyle, Aaron and their employer. These awards are recognition of their commitment, high standard of work and involvement within initiatives such as Build Your Future. It is important to recognise the quality of apprentices within the roofing industry—the award winners of today represent potential employers and industry leaders of the future. CITB wish Kyle and Aaron well with their respective careers.”

