Police Scotland has released images of two men they believe may hold information which might assist them in relation to an assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 1.20am on Friday, 28 October 2022 in the Clerk Street area.

The first man is described as aged 17-22, 6ft, medium/heavy build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a maroon Hearts football top, dark trousers and trainers.

The second man is described as aged 17-22, medium build, with light brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket with white sleeves and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant, from Corstorphine CID, said: “I would urge these men or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch with us. Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting Incident 0214 of Friday, 28 October 2022.”

