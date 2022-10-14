The report which we have reproduced below is prepared by The council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week or so.

There are some new works starting from Monday including works on Rose Street to effect sewer repairs, at West Coates to allow the surfacing of the road to The Crescent (Former Donaldson’s School), manhole repairs on Ferry Road at Inverleith Row, gas main renewal at Stockbridge Primary School on Hamilton Place, Scottish Power are installing cables and ducts on Old Dalkeith Road from BioQuarter to Shawfair, Openreach are installing ducting on Bruntsfield Place at Bruntsfield Avenue, Cityfibre are installing cable and ducting on Greenbank Road and Greenbank Lane, there will be work on Cluny Gardens (resurfacing, Viewforth to install chamber and ducting, and Scottish Power are doing cable work on Lovedale Crescent,resurfacing on Dumbryden Road, construction work in the Bankhead area, BT are installing ducting on Beaufort Road and there is resurfacing work planned on Saughtonhall Drive,Lady Road, and Buccleuch Street.

In addition there will be gantry repairs on the M90 and line marking on the A720 as well as rail bridge repairs meaning that the M9 J1A to M90 J1 will be closed from 21 to 24 October overnight.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

