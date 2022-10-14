Appeal after driver of vehicle failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh
Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a stolen car failed to stop when signalled to do so by officers.
The driver of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Paisley Avenue around 8.40am on 13 October, 2022, was asked to stop by officers in Whitehill Road around 9.50am the same day.
The Grey VW Golf GTI was pursued and the car was brought to a stop on London Road after a collision involving a marked police vehicle.
A 19-year-old man, the driver, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
Two other men, passengers in the car, left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them. They are described as:
Male 1 – white, late teens, skinny build and average height. He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black puffer style jacket and grey cotton type jogging bottoms and dark trainers.
Male 2 – white, late teens, average height and build, wearing all dark clothing
Detective Inspector George Calder said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries we are keen to speak to the passengers who were in this car. I am appealing to anyone who knows who they are or where they might be to get in touch.
“In addition, anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV that might show which direction they took after leaving the car in London Road is asked to speak with us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0835 of Thursday, 13 October, 2022. Or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
