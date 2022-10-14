On a day when it is busy enough in Westminster the resignation honours following the resignation of the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP have been announced.

A knighthood will be conferred upon John Whittingdale, OBE, MP, and James (Jake) Berry, MP, and the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George will be conferred upon James Duddridge MP.

Nominations from the former Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party

Angie Bray – Formerly Member of Parliament for Ealing Central and Acton, and leader of the Conservative Group in the London Assembly. Graham Evans – Formerly Member of Parliament for Weaver Vale. Sir Michael Hintze – Businessman, founder of the Hintze Family Charitable Foundation; Trustee of the National Gallery. Stewart Jackson – Formerly Member of Parliament for Peterborough, and Special Adviser at the Department for Exiting the European Union. Kate Lampard CBE – Chair of GambleAware; Lead Non-Executive Director of the Department for Health and Social Care. Dr Sheila Lawlor – Founder and Director of Research at Politeia. Dr Ruth Lea CBE – Economist, former civil servant and think tank director. Dr Dambisa Moyo – economist and author; formerly Commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. Teresa O’Neill OBE – Leader of the Council in the London Borough of Bexley; Vice Chair on London Councils; Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association. Professor Andrew Roberts – historian and journalist; Founder-President of the Cliveden Literary Festival. Dr Cleveland Anthony Sewell CBE – formerly Chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities; Chair of Generating Genius. Rt Hon Sir Nicholas Soames – formerly Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, and Minister of State for the Armed Forces. Sir Hugo Swire – formerly Member of Parliament for East Devon, and Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party

Sonny Leong CBE – Co-Founder and Co-Chair of SME4Labour. Frances O’Grady – General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress of the UK. David Prentis – President of Public Services International and formerly Secretary General of Unison. Kuldip Singh Sahota – Labour Councillor for Malinslee & Dawley Bank. Ruth Smeeth – Formerly Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North. Sharon Taylor OBE – Labour Leader of Stevenage Borough Council. Dr Fiona Twycross – Deputy Mayor of London for Fire and Resilience. Thomas Watson – formerly Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

Nominations from the Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party

Peter Weir – formerly Minister for Education in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Nominations for non-affiliated Peerages

Dame Arlene Foster – formerly First Minister of Northern Ireland. Professor Guglielmo Verdirame QC – barrister and Professor of International Law at King’s College London.

Nominations for Crossbench Peerages

Sir Peter Hendy – Chair of Network Rail. Air Chief Marshall Sir Stuart Peach – Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans and formerly Chief of Defence Staff.

The Prime Minister recommended this list to the King, further to advice from the former Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP.

