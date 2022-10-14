On a day when it is busy enough in Westminster the resignation honours following the resignation of the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP have been announced.
A knighthood will be conferred upon John Whittingdale, OBE, MP, and James (Jake) Berry, MP, and the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George will be conferred upon James Duddridge MP.
Nominations from the former Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party
- Angie Bray – Formerly Member of Parliament for Ealing Central and Acton, and leader of the Conservative Group in the London Assembly.
- Graham Evans – Formerly Member of Parliament for Weaver Vale.
- Sir Michael Hintze – Businessman, founder of the Hintze Family Charitable Foundation; Trustee of the National Gallery.
- Stewart Jackson – Formerly Member of Parliament for Peterborough, and Special Adviser at the Department for Exiting the European Union.
- Kate Lampard CBE – Chair of GambleAware; Lead Non-Executive Director of the Department for Health and Social Care.
- Dr Sheila Lawlor – Founder and Director of Research at Politeia.
- Dr Ruth Lea CBE – Economist, former civil servant and think tank director.
- Dr Dambisa Moyo – economist and author; formerly Commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.
- Teresa O’Neill OBE – Leader of the Council in the London Borough of Bexley; Vice Chair on London Councils; Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association.
- Professor Andrew Roberts – historian and journalist; Founder-President of the Cliveden Literary Festival.
- Dr Cleveland Anthony Sewell CBE – formerly Chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities; Chair of Generating Genius.
- Rt Hon Sir Nicholas Soames – formerly Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, and Minister of State for the Armed Forces.
- Sir Hugo Swire – formerly Member of Parliament for East Devon, and Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party
- Sonny Leong CBE – Co-Founder and Co-Chair of SME4Labour.
- Frances O’Grady – General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress of the UK.
- David Prentis – President of Public Services International and formerly Secretary General of Unison.
- Kuldip Singh Sahota – Labour Councillor for Malinslee & Dawley Bank.
- Ruth Smeeth – Formerly Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North.
- Sharon Taylor OBE – Labour Leader of Stevenage Borough Council.
- Dr Fiona Twycross – Deputy Mayor of London for Fire and Resilience.
- Thomas Watson – formerly Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
Nominations from the Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party
- Peter Weir – formerly Minister for Education in the Northern Ireland Executive.
Nominations for non-affiliated Peerages
- Dame Arlene Foster – formerly First Minister of Northern Ireland.
- Professor Guglielmo Verdirame QC – barrister and Professor of International Law at King’s College London.
Nominations for Crossbench Peerages
- Sir Peter Hendy – Chair of Network Rail.
- Air Chief Marshall Sir Stuart Peach – Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans and formerly Chief of Defence Staff.
The Prime Minister recommended this list to the King, further to advice from the former Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP.
Swingers club holding grand opening – despite not having planning permission
A ‘swingers club’ claiming to be the biggest in Scotland is set to hold its grand opening in Edinburgh this weekend — despite having no planning permission in place. Planning officers confirmed they are investigating the club at Sighthill’s Bankhead Industrial Estate, which boasts multiple ‘playrooms, kink and BDSM areas’ plus a cinema and bar, following…
Continue Reading Swingers club holding grand opening – despite not having planning permission
In-form Flyers have Stars in their eyes
Jeff Hutchins would love to see an action replay of the intensity shown against Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup when arch rivals Dundee Stars visit The Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (19.15) in the Premier Sports Elite League. Fife Flyers’ associate coach said the league fixture comes on the back of a 7-2 Challenge Cup…
MiniTrials held at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Around 200 schoolchildren and teachers appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Saturday to take part in the Edinburgh Schools MiniTrials. The young people took part in reconstructions of criminal and civil trials, learning about the Scottish legal system as they did so. Since the first MiniTrial was held in 2002 thousands of young people have…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which we have reproduced below is prepared by The council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week or so. There are some new works starting from Monday including works on Rose Street to effect sewer repairs, at West Coates…
Police issue appeal after driver fails to stop car
Appeal after driver of vehicle failed to stop for officers in Edinburgh Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a stolen car failed to stop when signalled to do so by officers. The driver of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Paisley Avenue around 8.40am on 13 October, 2022, was asked to…
Continue Reading Police issue appeal after driver fails to stop car
Edinburgh landmarks light up for Secondary Breast Cancer Day
Twenty two landmarks in the UK including Camera Obscura, The Balmoral and St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh all lit up pink last night to mark Secondary Breast Cancer Day. The campaign is coordinated to highlight the lack of awareness and support available in the UK for patients and their loved ones. A YouGov survey commissioned…
Continue Reading Edinburgh landmarks light up for Secondary Breast Cancer Day