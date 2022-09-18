Edinburgh Monarchs will face SGB Champions Leicester Lions in the Championship play-off semi-finals.
The league leaders had the choice of quarter-final winners and have selected the Monarchs with the matches to be raced on Friday at Armadale and in the East Midlands on Saturday.
The other quarter-final will be completed on Tuesday where Poole take a 60-30 lead to Plymouth with the aggregate winners of that tie to face Glasgow Tigers.
Stewart Dickson, Leicester boss, said: “Edinburgh did very well over the two meetings against Redcar and we’ve seen the form of Sam Masters.
“There’s not an easy pick, but I do think with the form Poole are on at the moment, Edinburgh might look to be the easier one.
“But come next Friday and Saturday, Edinburgh will be out to prove a point because we’ve picked them. That’s the problem sometimes when you finish top, but you’ve got to pick somebody.”
