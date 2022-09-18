Elite League: Guildford Flames 2, Glasgow Clan 1; Dundee Stars 1, Sheffield Steelers 7; Challenge Cup: Fife Flyers 2, Belfast Giants 5.

Glasgow Clan’s poor start to the season continued when they were edged 2-1 at Guildford Flames in their opening Elite League clash following a goal inside the final minute.

The Braehead side have lost their three Challenge Cup games and sit bottom of the their section and were looking for a lift.

But Sam Marklund broke the deadlock after 28 minutes on the power play for Flames before John Dunbar levelled 1min 04sec into the third session.

And the game-winner came 37 seconds from time when Ian McNulty slotted.

At Kirkcaldy, Fife Flyers coached by Todd Dutiaume (pictured) lost to Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup for the second time in 24-hours after a 2-1 defeat in Northern Ireland after sudden death overtime in the same competition on Saturday.

Chad Butcher opened the scoring for Giants after five minutes but Zack Phillips levelled eight minutes after that and the scoreline stayed the same for the rest of the session.

Flyers then went ahead when Shawn Cameron was set up by Reece Harsch and Janne Kivilahti after 26 minutes.

The home fans joy was short-lived as Giants equalised 39 seconds later through Will Cullen and that sparked a run of three unanswered goals.

David Gilbert fired Giants ahead mid-way through the game and Scott Conway made it 4-2 seven minutes later.

And the same player was on the mark again six minutes into the final session.

