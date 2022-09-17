Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants 2, Fife Flyers 1 (after sudden death overtime); Glasgow Clan 1, Dundee Stars 3.

Fife Flyers were minutes away from recording a sensational road win at Belfast Giants, one of the clubs fancied to take silverware this season.

Reece Cochrane was set up by Chris Lawrence and Zack Phillips to score for Flyers after 17 minutes and they held out until the 57th minute despite being heavily outshot.

Then, Chad Butcher netted a power play goal to level for Giants and 48 seconds into overtime Scott Conway, who had assisted in the club’s opening goal, scored the game-winner.

Glasgow Clan’s nightmare start to the Challenge Cup continued when they were beaten 3-1 by Dundee Stars at Braehead watched by over 2,400 fans.

Hugo Reinhardt scored after nine and 22 minutes and Elijiah Barriga netted a third 55 seconds into the final session for a 3-0 lead for the visitors.

Nolan LaPorte pulled one back unassisted for Clan two minutes later but head coach Malcolm Cameron’s (pictured) squad remain pointless after three outings so far this season.

