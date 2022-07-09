Skipper Sam Masters and Josh Pickering (pictured) guided What the Fork Edinburgh Monarchs to a confidence-boosting win over reigning league champions Poole Pirates, recovering from a two-point deficit after heat 12 with a late surge to the delight of home fans.

The 49-41 victory was enough to ensure that there was no consolation point for the visitors in a tight match in which there was never more than two points between the sides up to and including Heat 13.

The lead changing hands several times with Masters and Pickering to the fore for Monarchs and another man who made a difference was Jacob Hook, producing his best display so far, and Italian racer Paco Castagna recorded a big win in the penultimate race.

The last three heats completed the job for Monarchs. Masters and Pickering took a big 5-1 in Heat 13 over Worrall and Lawson and the points were clinched when Castagna and Hook combined to beat the Hook brothers, Zach and Ben, in Heat 14.

Poole needed a share in Heat 15 to earn a point and Worrall and King gated. However, Masters used the inside line to perfection to pass King then Worrall and Pickering on his more familiar outside then got round King. He finished with such an extravagant wheelie that he almost came off his machine.

Edinburgh Monarchs (49): Sam Masters 13+1, Lasse Fredriksen 1+1, Kye Thomson 8+0, Paco Castagna 4+1, Josh Pickering 13+0, Jacob Hook 7+1, James Sarjeant 3+0

Poole Pirates (41): Steve Worrall 11+0, Drew Kemp 4+0, Danny King 10+0, Zach Cook 0+0, Richard Lawson 5+1, Ben Cook 8+2, Nathan Ablitt 3+2

Like this: Like Loading...