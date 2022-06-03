Work began a month ago today in Roseburn Park on the new community café which is being created from the old toilet block there.

The Friends of Roseburn Park (FoRP)are reporting on progress every few days on their website where they say that the internal walls have now been demolished to make way for the new facilities.

This project has been a decade in the making and is designed to attract more visitors to the park just next to Murrayfield Stadium along with the Armoury mural created three years ago.

The council contributed £66,000 to the project which supplemented the Friends ‘buy a brick’ campaign along with other grants.

The derelict building was built in 1903 and designed by the city architect, Robert Morham as a pavilion. It has been closed since 1982 and with the roof about to collapse this is a just in time refurbishment.

The FoRP as a voluntary group have pushed the project forward with assistance from architectural designer Craig Proudfoot of One Foot Square, who will also be project manager, and technical input from Paul Harding.

Jim McDonaugh said ”At last! This is exactly what our community and park visitors have been waiting for! The refurbished building will be so better than the present eyesore – FoRP are returning the exterior to the way it would have looked when it was first built, 116 years ago- and the interior into a warm and inviting café. Visitors will have somewhere to go for a hot drink and a snack – maybe even a light meal- when the work is complete.

“It has not been a straight forward project, but working with experienced café managers FoRP have come up with a design that gives 30 square metres of floor space as well as a spacious public toilet, kitchen and storage.”

Pete Gregson said “It’s been a rollercoaster- on so many occasions I thought we had taken on the impossible; I can’t believe there will still be something to show to my kids in the park that will be there long after I am gone.”

Former Lord Provost and Ward Councillor Frank Ross said: “Converting the old toilet block into a café for the whole community to enjoy is a great idea. It will help to support local jobs and volunteering opportunities, while providing a warm and accessible space for local people to meet up.

“The conversion, which will include an accessible toilet, has the backing of local residents and I was delighted to secure the Council funding for the FoRP to allow it to proceed.

“Additionally, income from the café will help to support other projects led by the Friends of Roseburn Park to improve the overall amenity and quality of the Park.”

