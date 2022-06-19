Enter Edinburgh Libraries’ Breaking the News photography competition and become part of a community archive of Edinburgh memories. But hurry – entries close on 30 June 2022.

Show what’s happening in your area.

Take a photograph that tells a story from your neighbourhood.

The story can be big or small but should be related to your community.

What is the greatest change happening where you live?

What are people interested in locally?

What events are taking place?

The competition is free to enter but all submissions must be submitted on Edinburgh Collected where they will become part of an online community archive for Edinburgh. The image should be titled and can include a text description of up to 1500 characters but the image should really tell the story.

There are good prizes to be won.

Enter for a chance to win:

1st prize – afternoon tea for two at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Edinburgh

2nd prize – afternoon tea for two at the Mercure Hotel, Edinburgh

3rd prize – an Edinburgh Monopoly board game.

Entrants must create an account with Edinburgh Collected to upload your image or images and add the tag ‘BreakingTheNews’ when uploading entries to the website so that they are identifiable. Also read the Edinburgh Collected terms and conditions.

The competition runs to 30 June 2022 and is open to all.

From Edinburgh Collected – click on the image to go to the page

Uploaded to Edinburgh Collected by Living Memory Association Click on the image for the page

Like this: Like Loading...