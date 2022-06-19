An Edinburgh church is set for a £2.1 million upgrade after planning permission was granted by the council.

Work is set to commence on a new worship area at St John’s Colinton Mains Church, with parts of the B-listed building being refurbished.

The extension has been in the pipeline since the congregation was formed as a result of a merger between St John’s Oxgangs and Colinton Mains Parish Churches eight years ago.

Plans submitted explain that the existing building on Oxgangs Road North is ‘not fit for purpose for future growth in the congregation’.

The new area will ‘replace the existing 1960 link area of the church to create an open accessible spacious link from the existing church to the existing halls’.

There will also be upgrades to the heating, lighting and sound systems, new kitchen facilities, meeting rooms and ‘flexible spaces available for use by church organisations and community groups/individuals’.

Giving the go-ahead to plans, The City of Edinburgh Council planning officers said: “The proposed internal and external works will not have a detrimental impact on the historical architectural features and will therefore not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building. In terms of the extension itself, this would represent a contemporary addition that would not detract from the architectural merits of the host property by virtue of its subservient and subordinate design and harmonious materials.

“Furthermore, the proposed fenestration would also represent suitable additions that would compliment the existing features of the building.

“It is compatible with and has special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and has no adverse impact on neighbouring residential amenity.”

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...