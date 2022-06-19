The report which we have reproduced below is prepared by The council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week or so.

Next Saturday there will be two parades – Pride Scotia and the parade to mark Armed Forces Day both of which take place in the city centre.

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.