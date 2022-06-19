The report which we have reproduced below is prepared by The council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week or so.

Next Saturday there will be two parades – Pride Scotia and the parade to mark Armed Forces Day both of which take place in the city centre.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

