Musselburgh Racecourse have an exciting prize up for our readers to win. Enter now – the closing date is 1 February 2022 at 5pm.

This is a chance to win two VIP experiences in the award winning Epperston Restaurant at Musselburgh on the second day of the bet365 Scottish Festival Trials on Sunday 6 February 2022.

The winners will receive:

VIP entry into the racecourse

A table for the day in Epperston Restaurant

A delicious 3-course meal

This is a truly spectacular prize worth over £250 and not one to be missed!

To enter complete the entry form below and share with us the name of your favourite racehorse. The winner will be chosen entirely at random after the closing date which is Tuesday 1 February 2022 at 5pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse have 28 fixtures throughout the year from weekend, midweek to evening fixtures including their famous Stobo Castle Ladies Day, Family Days and The Betway Easter Saturday Raceday, click here to see their up and coming racedays.

Terms & Conditions apply:

1. The promoter is: The Edinburgh Reporter.

2. Employees of both Musselburgh Racecourse and The Edinburgh Reporter or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter the competition.

3. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition. The competition is open to UK residents only.

4. Route to entry for the competition is above. Multiple entries are welcome

5. Closing date for entry will be Tuesday 1 February 2022 at 5pm. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

6. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

7. There is one prize available, which is:

1 x Table in the Epperston Restaurant and a three course meal for two.

2 x VIP entry

2 x Racecards

~ The winner and their guest must adhere and follow all relevant Covid-19 restrictions/guidelines including proof of a Covid Vaccination passport, exemption letter or negative lateral flow test on the day of the event.

8. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice.

9. The promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with the competition.

10. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

11. The winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and verified by Promoter and or its agents.

12. The winner will be notified by private message within 48 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim their prize within 4 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from them and pick a replacement winner.

13. The promoter will notify the winner when and how their prizes can be claimed. The winner must provide ID upon collection of the prize.

14. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

15. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

16. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by Scottish law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Scotland.

17. The winner agrees to the use of their name and images in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

18. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by sending a stamped addressed envelope to the following address: Musselburgh Racecourse, Linkfield Rd, Musselburgh, EH21 7RG, Scotland.

19. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

20. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network.

