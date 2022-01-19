Voters go to the polls in East Lothian on Thursday in a by-election sparked by the death of council leader Willie Innes.

Six candidates are vying to fill the Labour councillor’s seat in the Preston, Seton, Gosford ward.

Mr Innes, who was a Prestonpans residents and served as a local councillor for more than 30 years, died in October after a long battle with cancer.

The ward currently has one Labour councillor, an SNP councillor and Conservative councillor representing it.

Candidates for the election are – Calum Miller (Independent), Ben Morse (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Andy Ovens (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Tim Porteus (Scottish Green Party), Janis Wilson (Scottish National Party – Stronger for Scotland) and Colin Yorkston (Scottish Labour Party).

Polling stations open at 7am at the Pennypit Centre, Prestonpans, Prestonpans Community Centre, Port Seton Community Centre and Longniddry Community Centre and will close at 10pm.

The count is being held on Friday at Meadowmill Sports Centre, Tranent.

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Cllr Willie Innes who died in October

