World renowned Scottish photographer David Yarrow is bringing his work home with the largest ever collection of his sought-after images to be shown in Scotland.
More than 20 of his works will take centre stage next month, on 13 April, after the Watson Gallery secured the rights for a one-off exhibition at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel.
David’s photographic artworks of some of the world’s most endangered species and his epic “storytelling” scenes have proven attractive to art collectors and investors alike.
Closely followed by investors and art collectors, David’s admirers include international sports stars Harry Kane, Tom Brady, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, and collectors include three past US Presidents, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Born in Glasgow in 1966, David’s photographic credentials were forged at the 1986 World Cup Final in Mexico when, as a 20-year-old press photographer, he captured an iconic image of Argentinian captain Diego Maradona holding aloft the coveted trophy.
The picture was syndicated globally, and David went on to cover major sporting events including the Olympic Games before later specialising in the natural world and visual narrative. Now one of the best-selling photographers in the world, his work is on display in leading galleries and museums across Europe and North America.
Since 2018, David’s work has raised over $11 million for philanthropic and conservation organisations including charitable collaborations with Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne and Chris Hemsworth. His position in the industry has been rewarded with a wide range of advisory and ambassadorial roles, including with the Tusk Trust, the Kevin Richardson Foundation, WildArk and Berenberg Bank.
The global traveller has journeyed to some of the most remote parts of the world to capture lions, tigers, elephants, orangutans, panthers, bears, and bison in their natural environments, portraying them in large-scale monochrome images.
Developing his craft to include staged elements, David’s storytelling series brings cinematic images to life on a breathtaking scale. Scenes inspired by stories from the Wild West to the Pirates of the Caribbean are staged in fascinating locations, with the leading roles portrayed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the modelling world, and professional sports.
In June 2022, golfing legend Gary Player collaborated with David on a photoshoot at St Andrews, to pay homage to 150 Years of The Open Championship. Proceeds from the shoot went to The Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation which helps provide underprivileged and vulnerable children with a safe and nurturing environment in which to thrive.
Watson Gallery owner, Bob Corsie, said: “This is a unique event and, as a proud Scot, David is delighted that we are able to showcase his outstanding work in such a historic setting, in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat.
“He enjoys an international following, but he is particularly pleased to be playing to a home crowd with this special curation of images brought together for just one day in Edinburgh.”
The Scottish exhibition dovetails into similar international events taking place from St Moritz and Oslo to Aspen, Chicago, and Dallas, underlining the enduring international popularity of David’s craft.
David will also be signing copies of his latest book, Storytelling, which features more than 130 of his images including some that have yet to be published. Since its launch in Los Angeles, the book has added to an ongoing collaboration with American cultural icon Cindy Crawford that has raised more than $3 million for a children’s cancer care charity.
Bob Corsie added: “David’s appeal is his innate ability to capture a significant moment in the natural environment – combined with the skills to tell a multi-layered story which allows the viewer the pleasure of unpicking what is going on in the scene.
“This promises to be a special night at Prestonfield during which David will give a presentation and take us through his personal recollections of how these images were created and the creative process which brought them to life.”
A limited number of tickets are available for the David Yarrow exhibition at Prestonfield House Hotel, Edinburgh, on 13 April. To apply register your interest at www.watsongallery.co.uk/events
New restaurant on Hanover Street will open this spring
A new dine in and takeaway Korean restaurant will open this Spring on Hanover Street offering hearty street food inspired by the culture of Seoul. Bibimbap Edinburgh will open at 96 Hanover Street after refurbishment. The Korean style diner will also offer space for up to 20 customers to sit-in and both takeaway and delivery kitchens will…
Continue Reading New restaurant on Hanover Street will open this spring
EVOC to lead on finding a future for Gorgie City Farm
One of Edinburgh’s leading third sector organisations, Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (EVOC) will manage a community led project to discover a sustainable future for Gorgie City Farm. The farm was closed suddenly last month when the charity running it, the LOVE Group, simply handed back the keys. Now EVOC will spearhead the development of a…
Continue Reading EVOC to lead on finding a future for Gorgie City Farm
Hibs youngster Josh Campbell “buzzing” after contract extended
Hibs youngster Josh Campbell is “buzzing” to have extended his contract with the club to the summer of 2027. Campbell progressed up the age grades before making his First Team debut as a teenager in 2019. Since then, the versatile midfielder spent a season with FC Edinburgh before making his breakthrough season at Hibs during…
Continue Reading Hibs youngster Josh Campbell “buzzing” after contract extended
Hearts looking for boost ahead of Scottish Cup
Hearts host St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in the cinch Premiership looking for a bounce back after their confidence-sapping, 2-0 defeat at Motherwell on February 19. The Perth club have slipped to eighth position in the 12-strong table and have 31 points from 27 games. Hearts are fourth with 42 points from…
Continue Reading Hearts looking for boost ahead of Scottish Cup
Capital Coffee – Throat Punch Coffee Company
As specialty coffee becomes more prevalent in the city, it’s good to see greater diversity. Throat Punch Coffee in Dalry definitely offers something different. Since July 2021, Throat Punch has been brewing ‘offensively strong’, tasty coffee and attracting plenty of loyal customers and positive reviews. In general, specialty coffee is associated with lighter roast, which…
Continue Reading Capital Coffee – Throat Punch Coffee Company
Five things you need to know today
Book now for the Science Festival Edinburgh Science Festival’s staple and the go-to family experience every Easter holiday, City Art Centre is now on sale. Featuring five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities, CAC is the Festival’s premier family extravaganza, offering all-day educational fun for children between 3 and 12. City Art Centre presents a mixture of bookable…