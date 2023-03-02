World renowned Scottish photographer David Yarrow is bringing his work home with the largest ever collection of his sought-after images to be shown in Scotland.

More than 20 of his works will take centre stage next month, on 13 April, after the Watson Gallery secured the rights for a one-off exhibition at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel.

David’s photographic artworks of some of the world’s most endangered species and his epic “storytelling” scenes have proven attractive to art collectors and investors alike.

Closely followed by investors and art collectors, David’s admirers include international sports stars Harry Kane, Tom Brady, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, and collectors include three past US Presidents, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Born in Glasgow in 1966, David’s photographic credentials were forged at the 1986 World Cup Final in Mexico when, as a 20-year-old press photographer, he captured an iconic image of Argentinian captain Diego Maradona holding aloft the coveted trophy.

The Iron Horse from photographer David Yarrow’s Storytelling series – copyright David Yarrow

The picture was syndicated globally, and David went on to cover major sporting events including the Olympic Games before later specialising in the natural world and visual narrative. Now one of the best-selling photographers in the world, his work is on display in leading galleries and museums across Europe and North America.

Since 2018, David’s work has raised over $11 million for philanthropic and conservation organisations including charitable collaborations with Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne and Chris Hemsworth. His position in the industry has been rewarded with a wide range of advisory and ambassadorial roles, including with the Tusk Trust, the Kevin Richardson Foundation, WildArk and Berenberg Bank.

The real life Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort – a print signed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese sold for $200,000 with the proceeds going to charities. Copyright David Yarrow.

The global traveller has journeyed to some of the most remote parts of the world to capture lions, tigers, elephants, orangutans, panthers, bears, and bison in their natural environments, portraying them in large-scale monochrome images.

Developing his craft to include staged elements, David’s storytelling series brings cinematic images to life on a breathtaking scale. Scenes inspired by stories from the Wild West to the Pirates of the Caribbean are staged in fascinating locations, with the leading roles portrayed by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the modelling world, and professional sports.

In June 2022, golfing legend Gary Player collaborated with David on a photoshoot at St Andrews, to pay homage to 150 Years of The Open Championship. Proceeds from the shoot went to The Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation which helps provide underprivileged and vulnerable children with a safe and nurturing environment in which to thrive.

Watson Gallery owner, Bob Corsie, said: “This is a unique event and, as a proud Scot, David is delighted that we are able to showcase his outstanding work in such a historic setting, in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat.

“He enjoys an international following, but he is particularly pleased to be playing to a home crowd with this special curation of images brought together for just one day in Edinburgh.”

The Scottish exhibition dovetails into similar international events taking place from St Moritz and Oslo to Aspen, Chicago, and Dallas, underlining the enduring international popularity of David’s craft.

Keeping Up With The Crouches, shot in Kenya by David Yarrow and a nod to tall footballer Peter Crouch. Copyright David Yarrow.

David will also be signing copies of his latest book, Storytelling, which features more than 130 of his images including some that have yet to be published. Since its launch in Los Angeles, the book has added to an ongoing collaboration with American cultural icon Cindy Crawford that has raised more than $3 million for a children’s cancer care charity.

Bob Corsie added: “David’s appeal is his innate ability to capture a significant moment in the natural environment – combined with the skills to tell a multi-layered story which allows the viewer the pleasure of unpicking what is going on in the scene.

The Home of Golf – a collaboration with golf legend Gary Player to mark the 150th British Open at St Andrews, with proceeds going to the charitable Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation. Copyright David Yarrow.

“This promises to be a special night at Prestonfield during which David will give a presentation and take us through his personal recollections of how these images were created and the creative process which brought them to life.”

Photographer David Yarrow on location.

A limited number of tickets are available for the David Yarrow exhibition at Prestonfield House Hotel, Edinburgh, on 13 April. To apply register your interest at www.watsongallery.co.uk/events

