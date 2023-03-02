One of Edinburgh’s leading third sector organisations, Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (EVOC) will manage a community led project to discover a sustainable future for Gorgie City Farm.
The farm was closed suddenly last month when the charity running it, the LOVE Group, simply handed back the keys.
Now EVOC will spearhead the development of a plan to work with the local community and all stakeholders to find a stronger base for the farm to open again and remain open.
Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I’m delighted we’ve got EVOC on board for the Gorgie City Farm site as they have a proven track record in supporting local organisations that need expert advice. At the heart of the work they will be taking forward are options for a community led, collaborative and financially sustainable future for the site.
“I want to thank everyone who has been working so hard both publicly and behind the scenes to find a solution. The work by the campaign groups, volunteers and other partners has been really impressive and shows the strength of feeling towards this valuable community asset which benefits all communities across the city.
“I’m sure the coming months will be exciting times as EVOC brings people, groups and organisations together to look at options for a sustainable future for the Gorgie City Farm site. I look forward to them presenting a sustainable vision for the future of Gorgie City Farm to the local community soon so everyone in the city can enjoy all it has to offer for years to come.”
Bridie Ashrowan, Chief Executive of EVOC, said: “We understand that Gorgie City Farm is very important to the Gorgie and the wider Edinburgh community, the many people who have visited, volunteered or worked there, and the City of Edinburgh Council.
“EVOC has a long history of supporting community and voluntary organisations, helping them to get established, to grow and assess how to develop, and being the honest broker, to focus minds on the task ahead.
“We are committed to taking a community led approach to this project, learning from other successful collaborations in the City.
“We have no vested interest in the future of the Gorgie Farm site and will step back if and when a community led partnership has been established, through the work of the steering group. This will lay the ground work for Gorgie Farm site having a fighting chance of long term viability.”
