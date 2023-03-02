A new dine in and takeaway Korean restaurant will open this Spring on Hanover Street offering hearty street food inspired by the culture of Seoul.



Bibimbap Edinburgh will open at 96 Hanover Street after refurbishment. The Korean style diner will also offer space for up to 20 customers to sit-in and both takeaway and delivery kitchens will be available at all times.

The menu will include a variety of well-known Korean dishes that will be freshly and lovingly prepared to order right in front of you for a big hit of taste and flavour.

Other Korean treats on the menu will include Kimchi, deopbap, Corn Dogs, Yum Yum fried chicken, soup, and noodles, in addition to the famous Bibimbap dish. Main menu dishes include Yache – Broccoli, Onions, Mushrooms, Beansprout & Pak Choi; Beef Udon – Wok Fried Beef with Udon Noodles & Mix Vegetables in Spicy Mayonnaise; Saeu – Korean style Sweet & Sour Prawns; Tteok-Bokki – Stir fried Fish and rice cake with a sweet & spicy sauce and Jeyuk Bokkeum – a spicy Pork

Young Lee, the head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, has over 20 years of hospitality experience and will oversee the opening.

He said: “There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland – with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity. Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture”.

The original Bibimbap on West Nile Street in Glasgow, opened in March 2018 and has been very popular with Glasgow’s residents for its quirky style and modern Korean cuisine. The eatery is named after a Korean comfort food (pronounced as ‘bee-beem-bahp’) which consists of a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste.

Bibimbap Edinburgh will open Spring 2023 at 96 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DR.

Sign up for first access and to learn more, follow Bibimbap Edinburgh on Instagram www.instagram.com/bibimbapedin

Like this: Like Loading...