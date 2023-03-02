Hibs youngster Josh Campbell is “buzzing” to have extended his contract with the club to the summer of 2027.
Campbell progressed up the age grades before making his First Team debut as a teenager in 2019.
Since then, the versatile midfielder spent a season with FC Edinburgh before making his breakthrough season at Hibs during the 2021/22 campaign.
Now, playing in a more advanced role under Hibs Manager Lee Johnson, Campbell has been thriving, scoring eight goals and adding five assists in 29 appearances so far.
Campbell – who has been at the Club since the age of eight told Hibs TV:
Speaking to Hibs TV, the midfielder said: “I’m absolutely buzzing with it, to be honest.
“Hibs means a lot to me, it always helps when you are a fan. The Club has trusted me and I have put trust in the Club, so it’s a good connection that we’ve got. I feel like this is the best place for me to progress in my career and that is why have signed a new deal.
“The Club came forward and asked if I wanted to stay around a bit longer, and of course, it was easy for me to say yes.”
“It has been a lot better year for me, in comparison to last season. I am enjoying playing in a higher role on the pitch – I’ve got a good connection with Élie and Nizzy and we all work well together.
“I feel the fans are beginning to see the best of me now, but there is no time to stop, it’s up to me to continue my form and get more goals and assists.
“I’ve always trusted my ability to score goals and being a threat. The Gaffer always talks about and encourages me to get myself running into the box and winning those second balls.
“A few of my goals have come through latching onto the second balls, so I think that is one of the best parts of my game.
“The Gaffer has had a massive impact on me. We spoke a few months ago and set a few targets in terms of goals and assists. It is not just the Gaffer, David Gray, Adam Owen and Macca (Jamie McAllister) have all been really good with me.
“I have got a lot stronger in the gym, I have lost a lot of body fat as well so I am a lot fitter and stronger than before.”
