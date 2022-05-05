Glasgow Tigers’ team manager Cami Brown believes his side could be in for their biggest battle of the season so far when Plymouth Gladiators visit Ashfield on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

Brown’s side scraped a 46-44 win over Edinburgh Monarchs on Sunday, but have won their other two home meetings with comfort.

However, Plymouth bring with them Ashfield specialist Ben Barker, former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen and talented Dane Michael Palm Toft with a strong guest also expected at No 1 to deputise for Edward Kennett.

Glasgow track Edinburgh’s Kye Thomson, who scored ten points for Monarchs at Ashfield on Sunday, and former favourite Paul Starke and they deputise for Ben Basso and Tom Brennan who are racing in a world under-21 qualifier.

Brown said: “I think this will be our toughest test yet because they will have a very strong top four. It is never ideal to be going into a big meeting without two of our own riders, but the calendar has worked against us.

“Nevertheless we bring in two good guests. Paul knows Ashfield well and Kye had an excellent meeting for Edinburgh on Sunday, so we know he can get round our track.”

He added: “We took a maximum seven points from the weekend’s matches so it is vital we don’t undo our good work by getting a win against Plymouth. Three points would really help us to start establishing ourselves towards the top of the SGB Championship table.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Monarchs entertain Oxford Chargers in a National Development League clash (tapes-up 7.30pm) with the home side looking for their first win of the season so far.

Picture: Wheely at Ashfield by George Mutch courtesy of Glasgow Tigers

Like this: Like Loading...