Claus Vissing is rated a danger man as Berwick Bandits open their competitive season against Birmingham Brummies in the SGB Championship on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm).

The 36-year-old Danish star, pictured with Glasgow Tigers’ team manager, Cami Brown, is a former Bandit and knows the track well after two spells with the Borders club, but Brummies team manger, Laurence Rogers, can also look to French-born Adam Ellis, the 2021 British Champion.

Berwick are sponsored by FTS Bandits and powered by Keenwood Karpets, and their new signing, former Birmingham rider, Chris Harris, a three-time British champion, will spearhead Berwick’s bid to start the season with a confidence-boosting home win.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Monarchs hosts their press and practice day at Armadale on Friday.

