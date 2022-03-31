Claus Vissing is rated a danger man as Berwick Bandits open their competitive season against Birmingham Brummies in the SGB Championship on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm).

The 36-year-old Danish star, pictured with Glasgow Tigers’ team manager, Cami Brown, is a former Bandit and knows the track well after two spells with the Borders club, but Brummies team manger, Laurence Rogers, can also look to French-born Adam Ellis, the 2021 British Champion.

Berwick are sponsored by FTS Bandits and powered by Keenwood Karpets, and their new signing, former Birmingham rider, Chris Harris, a three-time British champion, will spearhead Berwick’s bid to start the season with a confidence-boosting home win.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Monarchs hosts their press and practice day at Armadale on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.