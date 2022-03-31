Gutted Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) looked back at the club’s 7-1 capitulation to Elite League title-chasing Belfast Giants in front of the Purple Army and admitted: “I’m embarrassed.”

The Braehead side, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, have now lost three games in less than a week since their 3-0 home win over Guildford Flames and Cameron said: “I’ll be accountable, I’m the guy that brought the players here.”

The straight-talking Canadian takes his men to the newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners in Belfast, sponsored by Stenna Line, on Friday (19.00) and he hopes to see a bounce back but looking back on Tuesday’s disappointment Cameron added: “I’m embarrassed for our fans, I’m embarrassed for our organisation and for anybody that had to sit through that.

“There is no excuse for losing a game like that on home ice especially at this time of year. Clearly they (the players) let us down and let themselves down and let their team-mates down.”

He said the team deserved every single one of their nine penalties and said: “They (Belfast) are the top team in the league, a very stingy team, and you can’t give nine power plays including a five-on-three.”

The number of five-on-threes we’ve had to kill off is astronomical, I think it is 14-1 over the last ten games, It’s been a chronic issue all year. We’re very undisciplined.

“What can you take from a game like that? Nothing. We got blown out on home ice. A major disappointment. This time of the year you need guys to step-up. I don’t know what has happened to our team since last Tuesday when we played Guildford.

Rest assured, I am working my butt off to try to correct some these things and find the right mix of lines and the right people to put in.”We have a couple of extra players and guys are going to have to earn their way in from now on. We have to get into the play-offs.”

Glasgow have slipped to sixth in the ten-strong Elite League with 44 points from 47 games after Coventry Blaze edged Guildford Flames 2-1 in Surrey to move into fifth spot.

Belfast are in pole position with 76 points from 48 games and lead second-placed Sheffield Steelers by four point but the Yorkshire side have two games in hand.

Cameron said the defeat was tough to sleep on and he said: “When I was a player and something like this happened it brought a fire into me and hopefully that will be the case for some of the guys on Friday night.”

Like this: Like Loading...