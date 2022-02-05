WIN a £100 Gift Card to Shop, Eat and Play at The Centre, Livingston

There is so much to enjoy at The Centre, Livingston – with more than 150 favourite brands, eateries and fun ways to fill the day, you’ll find everything you need to shop, eat and play.

If you love shopping, you will love The Centre’s retail offering with the hottest fashions to update your look in time for spring available at stores including New Look, River Island, schuh, and Xile Clothing. Or, if you’re planning to refresh your home décor, why not pop along to M&S, Primark, B&M or Wilko where you’ll find stylish and affordable home accessories – from curtains and soft furnishings, to luxe lighting and storage solutions.

Whether you’re planning a date night, looking for a light lunch or just a quick snack to refuel between shopping sprees, The Centre has a great mix of food options – from family favourites such as wagamama and Stack & Still, to popular independent eateries like NowNow Cafe and The Wintergarden Cafe.

If you’re looking for something to do during half term The Centre is a great place for a family day out, whatever the weather has in store. Thrill seekers can enjoy adventure activities at HiClimb Adventures which offers an exhilarating mix of suspended vertical obstacles, fun climbing walls, a giant’s staircase and optional free fall bungee experience.

For younger visitors Aerial Adventures’ three level Soft Play includes over 200 square metres of play area with swinging obstacles, crawl tubes, ball cannon and foam rollers, as well as toddler and baby areas.

It is also easy to find the perfect gift for even your pickiest friends and family with The Centre Gift Card, available from £5 to £500. Gift Cards are accepted at over 80 stores and all restaurants in the shopping centre, letting them choose something really special for themselves.

The Centre is giving one lucky winner the chance to win a £100 Gift Card. To enter, answer the following question by 12 February 2022 at 5pm:

