Braylon Shmyr netted the game-winning goal on his debut as Glasgow Clan edged Nottingham Panthers in the Lace City in the Elite League.



The Canadian, who arrived from a Swedish club in midweek, netted 48 seconds into the extra session for the come from behind win.



J C A Brassard opened the scoring for Panthers after four minutes but Mathieu Roy levelled after 38 minutes.



Elsewhere, captain Matthew Carter (pictured), Jacob Benson with two and Jonas Emmerdahl netted as Fife Flyers snapped their 12-game losing streak with a 4-2 success over Guildford Flames at Kirkcaldy despite being heavily outshot.



Dundee Stars were edged out 5-4 at league pace-setters Sheffield Steelers after leading 2-1 after 29 minutes, Matias Sointu scoring the winner with less than ten minutes left.



On Sunday, Clan entertain Sheffield (16.00), Nottingham host Fife (16.00) and Dundee are at home to Guildford Flames (17.00).



Saturday: Premier Sports Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 5, Dundee Stars 4; Fife Flyers 4, Guildford Flames 2; Nottingham Panthers 1, Glasgow Clan 2 (after sudden death overtime)



