Four-year-old twins Daniel and Harris have Christmas jobs as toy testers at one of the largest malls in Scotland, The Centre in Livingston.
With their official lab coats on they got to work immediately trying out the toys which can be bought in The Centre this month.
Te list of toys tested from The Entertainer included Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset, Squishmallows Doxl the Frog soft toy, Little Live Pets Mama Surprise! Guinea Pigs, LEGO DUPLO Santa’s Gingerbread House and Bleu Family Home Playset.
Other top scoring toys included Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion – Pyroraptor Dinosaur Figure, Pittar Patter Pets ‘Dance with me Dinosaur’, Spidey Vehicle and Figure, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters – Blazagon Figure and Paw Patrol’s Marshall Rescue Truck Figure and Vehicle.
After a gruelling session the pair were treated to breakfast in the boardroom and their choice of one of the toys to take home.
Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, said: “Our latest recruits at The Centre, Livingston, Daniel and Harris, really excelled themselves in their new role as official toy testers for us this year.
“The four year old’s, kitted out in official lab coats, embraced their dream roles, giving us a rundown of each toy’s playability and fun factor, with the Paw Patrol truck and Spidey car, both with action figures, as definite firm favourites.”
Craig Lowe, Events Co-ordinator at The Entertainer, which runs regular toy testing sessions, said: “Daniel and Harris did a great job as toy testers, which is every child’s dream job.
“It’s no surprise that the Imaginext and Paw Patrol toys made it to the top of their list, and also the ‘Dance with me Dinosaur’ where kids can take the dino for a walk with a lead, whilst wiggling and dancing to music – which seems to be a big hit with adults too.”
