Studio Bizio in Raeburn Place has partnered with the Kimpton Charlotte Square to hang some of the work of award-winning and emerging artists there.

Three artists are on show in Spectrum – fine art photographer Ruben whose work has been shown at The Makeshift Museum in LA, Natal-San-Miguel, Joanna Black who is also the founder of Studio Bizio produces conceptual art, and Brian McFie who is a graduate of Glasgow School of Art as well as a musician who toured with Marianne Faithfull. His work stems from isolation during the pandemic.

Joanna Black, artist and co-founder of Studio Bizio parntership

Joanna said: “This partnership is a new chapter for the gallery as we team up with Kimpton Charlotte Square to produce a group show that is in keeping with the hotels inclusion policy and the desire for all people to find a positive mindset about society and life.

“Negatives can be turned into positives and this showcase of art aims at showing just that.”

Kieran Quinn, general manager at Kimpton Charlotte Square said: “Working with Studio Bizio has allowed us to push our boundaries as a hotel, with bold striking pieces it’s an exhibition like we’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to have this in place as we welcome in the new year.”

Guests and members of the public are invited to see Ruben Natal-San-Miguel, Joanna Black and Brian McFie’s work on display at Kimpton Charlotte Square until the end of January.

https://www.studiobizio.com

Artist Brian McFie

Inside the Kimpton Hotel

Pop up gallery at the Kimpton Charlotte Square

