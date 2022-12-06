Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, has been elected as the new Scottish National Party Westminster Leader, supported by Mhairi Black MP who has been elected as the new Deputy Leader.

Following their election at a meeting of the SNP Westminster parliamentary group this evening, Stephen Flynn and Mhairi Black will lead the SNP’s team of MPs in the UK Parliament.

The SNP is the third party in the UK parliament, and the largest party in Scotland, representing 44 of the 59 Scottish constituencies at Westminster.

The new SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: “It’s an honour to be elected to lead the SNP’s strong and talented team of MPs during such a crucial period for Scotland.

“Under my leadership, SNP MPs will be relentlessly focused on standing up for Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum.

“Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts and the Tory cost of living crisis hammering household budgets.

“SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory government to account – and make the case that independence is the essential route to safety, fairness and prosperity for Scotland.

“I would like to thank Alison Thewliss and Stuart McDonald who are both hugely talented MPs and will continue to play a key role in our movement.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Ian Blackford MP and Kirsten Oswald MP, who have been a fantastic leadership team and will be welcome sources of advice as we move forward together.”

Mhairi Black MP said: “I’m delighted to have been elected as SNP Westminster Deputy Leader and look forward to working closely with Stephen Flynn and MPs across the parliamentary party as we stand up for Scotland and make the case for independence.

“Westminster is failing Scotland. With the Tories and Labour Party both wedded to Brexit, austerity cuts and democracy denial, it’s clearer than ever that independence is the only way to escape the damage of Westminster control and get Scotland back on the path to prosperity.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray MP said: “The election of Mr Flynn as SNP group leader may be a two finger salute to Nicola Sturgeon but it is also the act of a desperate group. Nicola Sturgeon tried to stop this but not only failed in that, she then subsequently didn’t get her candidate elected.

“The fact is that this is nothing more than shuffling the deckchairs on the Titanic.

“Across Britain and increasingly in Scotland, people are turning to Labour.

“There is no majority for the SNP’s kamikaze de-facto referendum but there is also no majority for the status quo. “Across Britain there is a majority for change – and Labour will deliver that change.”

