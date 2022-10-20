During an otherwise tumultuous day at Westminster the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, resigned after a meeting with the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

This means that since Liz Truss became Prime Minister two members of her Cabinet have resigned or been sacked.

Ms Braverman has resigned over a technical breach of the Ministerial Code which if she had been so minded, and if the Prime Minister had been so minded, could have been forgiven.

The content of letters written back and forth is often a marker of what has really happened and we provide you with copies of both below for you to read between the lines. Usually both letters are published by the UK Government for the press to use, but Braverman’s letter has not been published there – instead it is available on Twitter.

It appears there is no love lost between the two politicians, and perhaps Ms Braverman, who was a candidate for leader, may have left the door open for a hoped-for comeback.

