Men’s Premiership: Uddingston v Kelburne; Watsonians v Dunfermline; Inverleith v Western; Hillhead v FMGM Monarchs; Grange v Clydesdale; Erskine Stewart’s Melville v Edinburgh University.

Women’s Premiership: Clydesdale v Uddingston; Dundee Wanderers v Gordonians (15.30); GHK v Watsonians (14.15); Hillhead v Grange (15.30); Inverleith v Edinburgh University.

PACE-SETTING Grange (pictured against Uddingston by Nigel Duncan) look to extend their winning run to six games when they host fourth-placed Clydesdale on Saturday.

Edinburgh University, who are second, two points behind, visit Erskine Stewart’s Melville who prop up the table with five straight defeats.

Third-placed Western visit Inverleith who are sixth while fifth-placed Watsonians host third from bottom Dunfermline.

Watsonians women, the defending champions, visit third-placed GHK on Saturday looking for win No 6 but the Glasgow side have come into form, winning their last three after drawing their first game and losing their second.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh University visit Inverleith who are eighth having lost three of their four fixtures so far.

Like this: Like Loading...