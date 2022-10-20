Men’s Premiership: Uddingston v Kelburne; Watsonians v Dunfermline; Inverleith v Western; Hillhead v FMGM Monarchs; Grange v Clydesdale; Erskine Stewart’s Melville v Edinburgh University.

Women’s Premiership: Clydesdale v Uddingston; Dundee Wanderers v Gordonians (15.30); GHK v Watsonians (14.15); Hillhead v Grange (15.30); Inverleith v Edinburgh University.

PACE-SETTING Grange (pictured against Uddingston by Nigel Duncan) look to extend their winning run to six games when they host fourth-placed Clydesdale on Saturday.

Edinburgh University, who are second, two points behind, visit Erskine Stewart’s Melville who prop up the table with five straight defeats.

Third-placed Western visit Inverleith who are sixth while fifth-placed Watsonians host third from bottom Dunfermline.

Watsonians women, the defending champions, visit third-placed GHK on Saturday looking for win No 6 but the Glasgow side have come into form, winning their last three after drawing their first game and losing their second.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh University visit Inverleith who are eighth having lost three of their four fixtures so far.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.