Ahead of the Coronation on Saturday Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

They attended a reception with Members of both Houses and members of parliamentary staff.

Their Majesties were met at the Palace of Westminster by the Speaker, Lord Speaker and other senior parliamentary officials.

The King also met with Members with shared parliamentary interests including agriculture, business and communities, with the Queen Consort meeting parliamentarians with interests in literacy, domestic violence and osteoporosis.

