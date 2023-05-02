Ahead of the Coronation on Saturday Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

They attended a reception with Members of both Houses and members of parliamentary staff.

Their Majesties were met at the Palace of Westminster by the Speaker, Lord Speaker and other senior parliamentary officials.

The King also met with Members with shared parliamentary interests including agriculture, business and communities, with the Queen Consort meeting parliamentarians with interests in literacy, domestic violence and osteoporosis.

PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
PHOTO UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Firm tots up 40 years in business

Borders success story targets fresh growth after hitting major milestone. An accountancy firm has clocked up 40 years in business and has increased its turnover from £200,000 in the 1990s to more than £4 million today. Accountancy firm Douglas Home & Co says it is thriving in its 40th year, serving a growing client list across…

Continue Reading Firm tots up 40 years in business

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.