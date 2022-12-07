Stacey White and her team of hairdressers at Cheveux Salon in Loanhead are raising funds for the homeless this Christmas at their Loanhead Salon.

Instead of gifts the salon asks clients to donate £5 to help feed a homeless person this December. The salon is well known for its charity work and fundraising. So far this year they raised £800 for the Saltersgate SEN School in Midlothian and for Loanhead’s Gala Day.

Salon Director, Stacey Whyte said: “Christmas is a time for giving and in the salon we’re so lucky to have generous clients who always make sure to think about us during the festive period. However, this year I’d really like to encourage clients to support us this Christmas by making a donation to Social Bite. Donating just £5 can go a long way to help those in need and it’s important that we give back and help those less fortunate.”

Social Bite is a charity on a mission to end homelessness raising its own funds with sandwich bars in the city centre and helping with a village in Granton where people can find a place to live with wrap around care.

Cheveux Salon, 104 Clerk St, Loanhead EH20 9RB | 0131 628 2092

Like this: Like Loading...