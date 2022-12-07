From the end of August 2023 a new route will be introduced from Edinburgh Airport to Izmir on the west coast of Turkey.

One flight each week will be operated by SunExpress until the end of October, making this a sunshine destination just after the schools return at the end of the summer holidays.

The city is called the Pearl of the Aegean, and is well placed for a visit out of the city to the ancient site of Ephesus or the Temple of Artemis.

Ephesus in Turkey is an hour or so from Izmir PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

In addition SunExpress will offer more flights to Antalya in the south with a service operating five times each week from Edinburgh.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This new route to Turkey is another positive step as we build towards a bumper 2023.

“We’re looking forward to working with SunExpress on delivering this route, and giving passengers more opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Izmir.”

Peter Glade, Commercial Director at SunExpress, said: “Yaldi – we’re expanding our flight offer for our Scottish passengers in 2023!

“Everyone that has enough of the dreich weather back home will benefit from our enhanced connections for a well-deserved summer extension in beautiful Izmir. Swimming and beach weather until the end of October, an excellent cuisine as well as an unbeatable value for money ratio make for an unforgettable getaway next summer.”

