Kingsbarns Distillery is expanding its presence in the UK launching its award-winning Dream to Dram Gift Packs and Balcomie whisky in all seven Harvey Nichols stores.
The Dream to Dram gift packs (£52) and the Balcomie 70cl (£50) are available in-store and online now, just in time for those looking for the perfect Christmas gift for whisky lovers.
Dream to Dram is Kingsbarns’ flagship whisky. This single malt is produced exclusively using barley locally grown at the distillery’s East Neuk home and was Kingsbarns’ first single malt to be released for general sale. It has now won prestigious industry awards such as Best Lowland Single Malt at World Whiskies Awards 2022. Dream to Dram is said to be ‘clean yet complex’ with ‘banana, pineapple syrup and summer berries’ on the nose with ‘soft toffee and custard pastry’ on the palate.
Bottled at 46% abv, 90% of the whisky has been matured in bourbon barrels and the remaining 10% has been aged in shaved, toasted and recharred wine barriques.
Balcomie, also produced exclusively using locally grown barley is one of the brand’s most popular single malts, which pays homage to the beauty and heritage of the Fife distillery’s surroundings. The whisky features “sumptuous scents of treacle, sultanas, fruit loaf with cinnamon icing, a touch of dark chocolate and summer berries and has flavours of sweet, tinned pineapple, orange peel, cake spice, dried apricot and a hint of roasted hazelnut”.
Matured in 100% Oloroso American Oak Sherry Butts, this results in a “perfectly balanced spirit and the wood allows the light, fruity and oral spirit to shine through”. Non-chill filtered and bottled at 46% this single malt is “fruity, complex, and balanced”.
Ben Stewart, Director of UK & European Sales for Wemyss Family Spirits, said: “We are huge fans of Harvey Nichols and are delighted to be partnering with them for the first time to showcase our Kingsbarns Single Malt Whisky to their shoppers. Our super-premium whisky is the perfect fit for the store which is known for showcasing desirable, cutting-edge brands. We are looking forward to presenting our award-winning Dream to Dram and Balcomie to a new audience on the shelves in Harvey Nichols’ luxury foodmarkets in time for Christmas.”
Nick Larsson-Bell, Senior Spirits and Beer Buyer at Harvey Nichols, said: “I’ve always been an advocate for new whiskies, and the second I tried Kingsbarns, I knew I would take it on. The whiskies are spectacular, and I can’t wait for myself and Harvey Nichols to be a part of their journey.”
Balcomie 70cl bottles and the Dream to Dram gift packs will be available in Harvey Nichols in-store and online from December, retailing from £50.
