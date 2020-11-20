Local shoppers picked up some Christmas presents at The Centre, Livingston before the Level four lockdown in West Lothian which began at 6pm on Friday and will run until 11 December 2020.

Following advice issued by The Scottish Government only essential stores will remain open including food stores, pharmacies, and banks, and so the mall is partially closed.

Some retailers will be offering Click & Collect, alongside restaurants and cafes which are offering takeaway and delivery service, in line with Government guidelines.

To find out more information about which retailers and restaurants are open, individual trading hours, the services they are offering and how to access them, shoppers are advised to check the centre’s website from Saturday.

Shopper Stephen Phimister, said “Today was a good day for coming to get some Christmas presents for the family at The Centre, Livingston. I got everything I needed which I think is easier when you actually come into the mall. For me, it is about having a coffee, taking my time shopping and enjoying the overall experience.

“I also think now more than ever, it is an important time to be supporting the retail industry.”

Pic Greg Macvean The Centre, Livingston. Last minutes shoppers grab their Christmas presents ahead of West Lothian going into Level 4 tomorrow and the shops closing temporarily. Pictured is Stephen Phimister

Heather Thomson, said “I have had lovely day at The Centre, Livingston today getting some last bits and pieces before lockdown, not just for friends and family but also managed to get a few really nice pieces from River Island for myself too.”

Heather Thomson Photo Greg Macvean

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director, said: “It was nice to see our shoppers in the mall today picking up some gifts for friends, family members and some even treated themselves.

“During our partial closure we would like to remind our shoppers to adhere to our safety procedures in the mall when visiting non-essential stores, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings in the mall at all times, keeping a safe 2 metre distance and using our one-way system.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and retailers for their ongoing support during these challenging times and look forward to welcoming them back.”





Pic Greg Macvean Last minute shoppers grab their Christmas presents ahead of West Lothian going into Level 4 tomorrow and the shops closing temporarily. Pictured is Lisa Flynn

Like this: Like Loading...