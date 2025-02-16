A new coffee shop has opened at the Centre in Livingston which is the latest in a long line of new outlets in the West Lothian shopping centre – also one of Scotland’s largest.

The Starbucks is a 3,200 square feet state of the art 90 seater store. The interior design is added to with art by Julie Lai and Marcos Chin.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome Starbucks to The Centre, Livingston which has created a real buzz in the shopping centre with coffee fans. We are very confident it will be a huge success.”

The owners of the shopping centre, which attracts over 15.4m shoppers each year, LCP, part of M Core Property, one of the UK’s leading, privately owned commercial property development and management companies, also recently announced plans to expand into the leisure sector with the opening of Hollywood Bowl next year.

The Centre, Livingson – Starbucks store opening Pic Greg Macvean

