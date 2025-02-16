After completing 30 day quarantine at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, three lynx which were illegally released in the Highlands are reported to be doing well.

The wildlife conservation charity humanely trapped the cats in early January after they were spotted in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie.

It has now been confirmed that all three lynx are female and believed to be less than a year old.

RZSS chief executive David Field said: “Illegally releasing these cats into the wild was highly irresponsible and it is likely they would have died had they not been rescued.

“Thankfully, the lynx are healthy and recovering in our quarantine facilities at Edinburgh Zoo. Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians have been delighted by how well they have settled in and have been observing closely how all three are becoming more confident and beginning to show their personalities.

“Now they have successfully completed their quarantine, the challenge is to find their forever home. They will continue to stay here whilst we consider our options. All of this is expensive, so we launched an appeal for donations and have been very encouraged by the outpouring of support so far.”

The animals have temporarily been given the names ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’, which is how animals were named by the charity’s founder, Thomas Gillespie, when Edinburgh Zoo first opened in 1913.

Sadly, a fourth lynx died after being captured in January. RZSS has confirmed that lynx was male, estimated to be the same age as the females.

