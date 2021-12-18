This year, Ian Murray’s Christmas card was designed by Rosie Murray, a Primary Five pupil from Pentland Primary School.

As well as being his official Christmas card, the card has landed on the doormats of 10 Downing Street, Buckingham Palace and the White House (on Pennsylvania Avenue – but perhaps the one in Craigmillar too…)

Due to the sponsorship from S.Luca’s Dairy Ice Cream, every school winner gets a prize. The school winners and their superb entries can be seen on the back of the Christmas card.

Ian Murray MP said: “I was delighted to be able to run my Christmas card competition again as schools return to face to face learning after the pandemic. We had thousands of entries and I loved looking through each one, Rosie’s colourful design stood out depicting one of the landmarks of our wonderful city

“I was deeply disappointed not to get to meet all the school winners of my Christmas card competition this year as the COVID pandemic restricts socialising and impacts hospitality once again.

“It has been a difficult year for us all, but our local hospitality business have been hit very hard and our schoolchildren have experienced another Christmas of Zoom nativities and interrupted festivities.

“I therefore cannot thank the schoolchildren, parents and teachers of Edinburgh South enough this year for their hard work and Luca’s ice cream for their generous sponsorship.”

Rosie’s winning design

Yolanda Luca said: “It was lovely to welcome Rosie and her family to Luca’s for her to receive her prize. We were delighted to support Ian’s annual Christmas Card competition.”

Ian Murray MP and Rosie Murray who designed the winning Christmas card

