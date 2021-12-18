In support of their local community, the 1st Musselburgh Scouts have been collecting food for East Lothian’s Jingle Bag Appeal.

Launched in 2017, the Jingle Bag Appeal is an initiative by the East Lothian Food Bank, which helps to feed individuals and families who are struggling at this time of year. One Jingle Bag contains everything needed for a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. Everyone who is referred for a food parcel in the run-up to Christmas will receive a Jingle Bag in addition to their standard 3-day emergency food parcel.

The East Lothian Foodbank have asked for help with their Jingle Bag initiative this year, after a tough 18 months. The Musselburgh Scouts responded to this appeal and collected food this Christmas, which was handed over to the food bank by Scout Leader, Richard Maltman and Scout, Mateo Taylor.

“The foodbank was very happy to receive the food that had been collected by the Scout Troop, which will support those in our community that need the most help at this time of the year.”

East Lothian Foodbank would still like some help. Donations can be made on their JustGiving Page.

Alternatively you may give at one of their donation points, or you can drop by the food bank with non-perishable food items.

Want to help out this Christmas? The foodbank has put together a Jingle Bag shopping list, with foods you can donate for a Jingle Bag:

– Chicken/turkey (tinned)

– Potatoes (tinned or packet mash)

– Carrots (tinned)

– Sweetcorn (tinned)

– Peas (tinned)

– Gravy (packet)

– Bread sauce (packet)

– Stuffing (packet/box)

– Christmas pudding

– Custard

– Mince pies

– Biscuits

– Chocolates/selection pack

– Christmas savoury snacks

