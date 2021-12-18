In a Marvel-lous Christmas surprise, a team of costume-clad superheroes payed a visit to the residents of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

In a troop made up of Batman, Thanos, Spiderman and the Joker – the superheroes scaled down the side of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People building, much to the delight of unsuspecting children, families and staff watching from the ward windows and from the ground below.

To ensure that children from each part of the hospital saw the stunt, the team completed two abseils from different parts of the hospital and staged a nail-biting superhero versus villain water-fight while suspended in mid-air.

The event was organised by Edinburgh Rope Access, in aid of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) – raising money to bring comfort and joy to seriously ill children in hospital this Christmas. So far, the group of heroes have raised £671.

Nicky Erskine, managing director at Edinburgh Rope Access dedicated the stunt to all those at the hospital who fight their own brave battles on a daily basis.

“Abseiling down the side of a hospital isn’t for the faint-hearted but it is nothing compared to the challenges that children and young people staying here face with such courage every day. They are the real superheroes so we wanted to do our bit to spread some Christmas cheer, bring lots of smiles to those on the wards and raise funds for an incredibly worthy cause while we were at it,” explained Nicky.

Victoria Buchanan from ECHC said: “Every year, we at ECHC work hard to bring the joy and magic of Christmas to children and young people in hospital by creating a fun-filled living advent calendar around the wards with a new surprise activity every day.”

“We are enormously grateful to the team from Edinburgh Rope Access for being such intrepid supporters. For those facing a hospital stay at this time of year, special events like this really do go a long way in spreading happiness and lifting everyone’s spirits,” she continued.

To support Edinburgh Rope Access’ fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/edinburghsickkidsera

www.echcharity.org/christmas





