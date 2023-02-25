The Blackford Bike Bus was presented with a Local Hero award on Friday by local MP Ian Murray on Friday.
Murray’s Community Hero Award is designed to recognise those individuals and organisations who go above and beyond for their community. He frequently puts out a call out for nominations from the community and then chooses groups who receive the most nominations. The bike bus received a number of nominations for the award.
Ian Murray said: “I was delighted to join hundreds of children on the bike bus to James Gillespie’s Primary School on Friday. The Quiet Route for the pupils provides a fantastic active travel route – allowing children and parents to travel to school safely and sustainably every day. You can see the pupils love it and they feel safe. Thank you to Blackford Safe Routes for having me, I will definitely be back soon.”
Jarlath Flynn, volunteer from the cycling community, said: What a great sight it was this morning to see so many kids and parents on their bikes for the school drop off.
“With no engines or fumes, it’s the clean air you notice the most.
“Inspired by the small number of established bike buses in Edinburgh like the James Gillespie bike bus, myself and a handful of volunteers are creating a bike bus starter pack that will be sent to all schools.
“The pack will include all the details needed to get a bike bus up and running, including contacts for local police and volunteer marshals who can assist each school.
“Word is spreading and although the pack has not been published yet we have three additional Edinburgh schools contact us about setting up a bike bus for Spring of 2023.”
The City of Edinburgh Council formally approved its support for this way of getting to school following a motion proposed by the Green Group last year.
And Ian Murray would love you to nominate any people or groups for his next set of awards. If you know a local person or organisation who deserves recognition for their work in their community please get in touch with their contact details and why they should receive the award.
