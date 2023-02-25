In a flurry of contracts signed today, three young players are making career moves.

Hibs goalie, 18-year-old Murray Johnson, now has a long term deal with the club.

Jacob Blaney also has a new two year deal with the club and will join League Two side Stenhousemuir on loan until summer 2023.

Josh McCulloch meanwhile is joining Albion Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

MURRAY JOHNSON

Murray Johnson will join Airdrieonians on a short-term emergency loan and will be eligible to play for the Scottish League One side this weekend. He has played for Hibs since he was 8-years-old, progressing through the Academy ranks.

Johnson played a key role in the U18s title-winning campaign in 2021/22 and has been a standout performer for the Hibs Dev Squad and in the Hibees UEFA Youth League campaign this season.

In addition, the 2022/23 season has been a successful one for the Hibs shot-stopper. On the international front, Murray made his Scotland U19s debut earlier this season and has since gone on to make four appearances for Billy Stark’s side.

Johnson also gained his first taste of senior Men’s football earlier this season, when he joined Airdrieonians on an emergency loan in August 2022. Johnson excelled during his time with The Diamonds, keeping three clean sheets in five games and winning the Club’s Player of the Month Award.

Steve Kean said: “We are delighted to be able to tie Murray down to a long-term deal with the Club. The length of the deal clearly indicates how highly we think of Murray and he has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

“This season Murray has really kicked on and has benefitted from his short spell at Airdrieonians at the start of the season. He has been a top performer for the Dev Squad, played internationally with Scotland U19s and has now secured himself as backup goalkeeper in the Hibs First team squad.

“He is growing in confidence and this new contract is extremely well deserved.”

JACOB BLANEY

THe 18-year-old will join Stenhousemuir on loan taking a place in Gary Naysmiths’s side immediately allowing him to rack up some first team minutes.

A product of the Hibernian FC Academy, Blaney played a key role in the U19s UEFA Youth League campaign this season, scoring against both Molde and Borussia Dortmund in the competition.

The centre-back made his Hibernian FC First Team debut at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, coming off the bench in a 4-0 victory over St Johnstone on the final day of the season.

Blaney also featured for Hibs in the League Cup Group Stages against Bonnyrigg Rose and made his Scotland U19 debut earlier this season.

Blaney will now join up with Stenhousemuir for the remainder of the campaign, whilst continuing to play and train with the Hibs Dev Squad.

Hibernian FC Academy Director, Steve Kean said: “First and foremost, Jacob’s contract extension is very well deserved. He has been a standout performer not only this season for Hibs, but throughout all his years within the Hibernian FC Academy.

“This opportunity will give him a good taste of playing First Team football in an extremely competitive environment which will be great for his ongoing development.

“The beauty of the loan is that he will also be able to continue playing for the Hibs Dev Squad on Tuesday, whilst playing for Stenhousemuir on a Saturday, so we will be able to monitor his progress closely.”

JOSH MCCULLOCH

The defender will join Albion Rovers having come through the Academy ranks. McCulloch

was part of the U18 team that won the CAS Elite U18 League in 2021/22 and has featured five times for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League this season.

McCulloch will still be eligible to play for the Hibs Dev Squad in midweek, whilst representing Albion Rovers at the weekend.

Hibernian FC Academy Director, Steve Kean said: “This is a great opportunity for Josh to go and get regular minutes playing First Team senior football.

“With this loan, he will also be able to play for the Development Squad, which will give him a good opportunity to play two games a week and really accelerate his development between now and the end of the season.”

