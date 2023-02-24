Today it is one year since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine
The First Minister wrote an open letter to the people of Ukraine which you can read here. It says a lot of what we hope most people think about the people being sheltered here in Scotland. It opened with the First Minister reassuring any Ukrainians who have come to live here that “Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be”.
Budget and politicking
On Thursday the scenes at the end of what was a mostly respectful day in the City Chambers were of councillors in disarray. Council tax will go up by 5% and council rents will rise, but according to the Liberal Democrats’ plans for spending, not this of the ruling Labour party.
The minority Labour administration failed to get its own budget passed which is possible a first time in council history. And it spells the end of the years of the council’s no compulsory redundancy policy which has been a mantra under several recent administrations.
This is the Council Leader shortly after the tactical voting by Green group councillors led to the administration budget being defeated. It was a matter of arithmetic – only compounded by the councillor for Sighthill/Gorgie, Ross Mackenzie, resigning on his feet during the debate.
And it all came down to the matter of just under £300,000 in a £1 billion plus budget:
Local Hero Awards
Today the Blackford Bike Bus will be receiving the Local Hero award from Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South. Bike buses are organised by parents and cyclists usually on a monthly basis to allow children to cycle to school as “one vehicle”. Parents and others form human barriers at junctions to let the cyclists keep going along the route. The Blackford Bike Bus travels from the corner of Charterhall Road to James Gillespie’s Primary School. There are now several bike buses all over the city.
Here is a flavour of what it is all about – filmed ages ago early one morning. Maybe we will have time to make a new film today…
SPOKES the Lothians Cycle campaign meeting postponed
The meeting to be held tonight by Spokes to discuss all the new transport policies has been postponed.
But meantime you can read what they have to say about the council’s new way forward on transport here.
Edinburgh council’s budget – a handy guide
The City of Edinburgh Council has set its budget for the year ahead after wrestling with a £79 million gap in funding. After a long day at the City Chambers the Liberal Democrats’ budget was unexpectedly approved, after Green councillors voted tactically with other parties to block the Labour administration’s plans at the first hurdle.…
The King’s has been saved – redevelopment to start soon
The renovation of the King’s Theatre can now begin as the necessary funding has been topped up by £3 million from The City of Edinburgh Council in the budget passed on Thursday, and an additional £3.85 million from The Scottish Government. This funding added to the £26.7 million already raised, with additional monies pledged since…
Ash Regan launches leadership bid
Ash Regan, MSP for Edinburgh Eastern has launched her leadership campaign just ahead of the deadline for nominees to declare their candidacy at noon on Friday. She was introduced by Joanna Cherry, KC, MP saying: “Ash has shown that we work best together when we work respectfully together. Leader build teams, and I am very…
City firm will double staff numbers
Trinity Decorating Services, the Edinburgh-based painting and decorating company, is looking to double its workforce to meet growing demand in the city. The firm has launched a recruitment drive for experienced professionals as well as apprentices as it prepares for a period of substantial growth. The company was formed in 1995 and acquired by businessmen…
Letter from Scotland
The best laid schemes of Scottish nationalists have gone agley in spectacular fashion and left them naught be grief and pain for promised joy. So Robert Burns may have summed up the past two weeks. Nicola Sturgeon’s sudden resignation has left the SNP, and the whole nation, in turmoil. We’ve been reduced to a chattering mob,…
Drama at the City Chambers as Labour budget fails to pass
The Labour administration proposed a budget today which was not adopted by the council, leaving the council leader facing calls from the SNP Group leader for his resignation, and few at the City Chambers really knowing what is happening. After a full day of deputations and councillors debating where money should be spent and what…
