Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 0, Belfast Giants 4; Dundee Stars 3, Manchester Storm 5; Guildford Flames 4, Fife Flyers 2

A 3-0 middle session burned Fife Flyers at fired-up Guildford Flames as the Scots skidded to a 4-2 defeat in a game in which they were outshot 21-33.

Ryan Tait opened the scoring for Flames but Fife, backed by Wolseley, hit back through Liam MacDougall before the end of the first session.

Bradley Lalonde, ex-Edinburgh Capitals star Ben O’Connor and Tait again scored in the middle session before Brayden Sherbinin pulled one back for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Belfast powered to a 3-0 first period lead at Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, thanks to a treble by Scott Conway and Donovan Neuls added a fourth less than three minutes from time as the home side were outshot 37-26.

Bottom side Dundee Stars, supported by Trade-Mart, were level at 1-1 after the first and only 3-2 behind after the middle period against Manchester Storm on Tayside but lost the third 2-1 for a damaging defeat.

Now it looks as if the three Scottish sides are battling for one play-off spot as a gap has emerged between Fife who are eighth on 29 points and Nottingham Panthers who are seventh with 36 points and with games in hand.

Glasgow also have 29 points and Dundee are on 24 with six games in hand over Glasgow and three on Fife.

