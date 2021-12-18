This 2021 vinyl release for Christmas features a classic image of Cole in a red blazer by the piano, effortlessly cool and understated without any Christmas tat.

Like the cover, the songs that work best are those with just the addition of the orchestra, duets with contemporary singers can often sound clunky and I’m not convinced the duets with Kristen Chenoweth or Calum Scott are a good fit.

That said, the opener with Johnny Mathis, Deck The Hall/Joy To The World finds the two voices working well together. But really, you can’t beat Cole performing without the additional singers such as on the gentle (I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons, it’s the kind of track to sit back with over a glass of mulled wine and an open fire.

Cole’s voice retains the power to spirit you away on Christmas classics such as O Little Town Of Bethlehem/Silent Night. In terms of the vinyl itself, my copy was badly warped but despite that, played well.

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) will be on many listeners’ festive playlists, the duet with John Legend finds the two velvet voices complimenting each other at times, at other points, it sounds like there is just too much going on.

Perhaps the highlight is The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot which allows Cole’s restored vocals and spoken words to shine the brightest.

Nat “King” Cole

A Sentimental Christmas

