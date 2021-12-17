Dobbies Garden Centre has partnered with sustainable energy pioneer GRIDSERVE to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging in their garden centres.

This move will provide shoppers and local residents with easy access to affordable EV charging, as electric vehicles surge in demand.

This is a UK-first partnership and will initially result in 30 ‘Destination Electric Hubs’ installed in Dobbies’ car parks across the UK, from Aberdeen to Ashford. Each hub will contain up to 12 high power EV charge points with connectors that support all types of electric vehicles.

The charging units will accept contactless payments and will be powered exclusively by net zero carbon energy.

Building on a more sustainable brand, Dobbies are looking forward to this move. “As we build on the #SustainableDobbies journey, the partnership with GRIDSERVE demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with environmentally-friendly solutions. We are proud to be the first garden centre retailer to work with this forward-thinking and innovative company and we look forward to welcoming electric vehicle drivers as we roll out this service across the UK throughout 2022,” says Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies.

The roll-out begins in Spring 2022.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dobbies on this category-first collaboration. Not only do Dobbies share our long-term commitment to sustainability, but their support will also help raise both the viability and visibility of electric vehicles and EV charging to new audiences.

“To protect the environment and address climate change the Government has committed to banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in only eight years, and this has helped put EV sales on an exponential growth trajectory. Our partnership with Dobbies will support the uptake of EVs further, and deliver many fantastic new charging locations for EV drivers across the UK.”

