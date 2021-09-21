Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has strengthened its climate change offering with the appointment of two Scottish-based lawyer to senior positions.

Michael Watson has been named as the firm’s new Head of Climate Change Mitigation and Sustainability (CCMS) team, while former Ofgem General Counsel, Euan McVicar, rejoins the firm as Senior Climate Adviser.

Launched in 2020, the CCMS team comprises of more than 50 professionals globally and supports clients in their bids to address the effects of climate change, facilitating the development of the firm’s services and advisory products. It also coordinates internal climate and sustainability initiatives to reduce the firm’s own environmental impact.

Edinburgh-based Michael, previously Pinsent Masons’ Head of Global Finance and Projects, has a wealth of experience advising on green energy and infrastructure financings and investments. He is a longstanding champion of the firm’s sustainability & impact efforts, actively developing its increased focus on impact investment.

Euan, who will also be based in Edinburgh, is highly experienced in advising on areas related to climate change, formerly serving as General Counsel and Chair of the Investment Committee at the Green Investment Bank, and latterly, General Counsel and Executive Committee member at Ofgem.

Michael Watson said: “Our response to climate change and sustainability will be one of the defining and accelerating features of our professional and personal lives globally.

“There is great responsibility before us, but collectively we have the opportunity to make a difference. It’s imperative that our clients are able to access the support they need to implement their strategies, and by harnessing the multidisciplinary expertise we have globally within Pinsent Masons, enabling all of our professionals in their engagement with our clients and stakeholders and our wider network we are well positioned to deliver that.

“Euan is a fantastic addition to our team. His wealth of experience will be extremely valuable, both to our own business and to our clients, in helping to shift the dial on our climate and sustainability efforts.”

Euan McVicar, Senior Climate Adviser, added: “Businesses are alert to the fact that having a climate & sustainability strategy is no longer optional, it’s integral to their license to operate, and indeed can also be a license to innovate.

Euan McVicar, Senior Climate Adviser, Pinsent Masons

“They have a renewed focus and are seeking to achieve more than compliance – they want to embrace the opportunities for progress and thrive in the changing environment they’re operating in.

“Part of what attracted me to the Climate Change Mitigation and Sustainability team at Pinsent Masons is that it doesn’t work in isolation, it develops and guides the wider business to ensure that the issue remains front of mind in everything we do. That’s an attractive proposition, and so I’m excited to be returning to the firm after eight years to help Pinsent Masons and its clients achieve real change.”

Earlier this year, Pinsent Masons unveiled targets to cut absolute carbon emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030, and to source 100% renewable electricity across its global estate by 2030.

Michael succeeds Paul Rice, who recently retired from the partnership. He will report directly to the firm’s Senior Partner, Richard Foley.

