This year, two of Edinburgh’s top spots have gone one step further to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Witchery by the Castle have added traditional Christmas decorations – complete with lights, trees and mistletoe. The restaurant shared a festive video on social media to help spread the Christmas spirit.

With grand Christmas tree’s upon entrance and a mesmerising display of lights and festive decorations, Prestonfield house have ticked every box this Christmas. The five star Edinburgh hotel released the video below on social media, hoping to brighten customers’ and people of Edinburgh’s Christmas.

